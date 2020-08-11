Free Speech Coalition condemn National Party gang patch policy

Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - 18:51

The Free Speech Coalition is slamming the National Party's policy to ban gang patches, saying that if its good for the goose it's good for the gander, and it's not the role of politicians to decide who can and cannot express themselves with colours and clothing.

Free Speech Coalition spokesperson Dr David Cumin says, "If gang members want to wear a badge to advertising what sort of person they are we have to let them. That's part of being in a democratic society. Intimidation and breaching the peace is already rightly illegal. What you choose to wear should not be."