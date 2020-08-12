Judith Collins calls on NZers to follow advice of health officials

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 00:02

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins is calling on New Zealanders to follow the advice of health officials and do their part to stamp out the latest case of Covid-19 community transmission.

"This will come as a shock to all New Zealanders who believed what we had been told - that we had got on top of this virus. It is disappointing that it is once again in our community." Ms Collins says.

"A lot of work will need to be done over the coming days to figure out exactly what this latest case of community transmission will mean for the country, and I urge all New Zealanders to follow the hygiene protocols that saw us do such a great job of dealing with the first wave of Covid-19.

"New Zealanders can be assured that National will be seeking an explanation and clear answers about the situation we now find ourselves in."

In light of the Covid-19 restrictions that will be come into force on Wednesday, all National Party campaign events planned for tomorrow will not be going ahead.