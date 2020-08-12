Dissolution should be delayed - NZTU

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 10:38

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is urging the Prime Minister to recommend that the Governor-General delay the dissolution of Parliament.

Taxpayers' Union spokesperson Islay Aitchison says, "Given the considerable uncertainty regarding New Zealand's public health situation, and the actions that may need to be taken as a result, it would be inappropriate to dissolve Parliament at 11am today."

"Without a sitting Parliament, responses such as delaying the election date and implementing restrictions would be done without the usual degree of scrutiny. Especially at times like this, taxpayers demand accountability."