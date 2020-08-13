Judith Collins’ pledge to end race-based healthcare welcomed - Democracy Action

Thursday, 13 August, 2020 - 11:00

Pro-democracy lobby group Democracy Action congratulates National leader Judith Collins’ on her pledge to end the policy of some District Health Boards (DHBs) prioritising Maori and Pacific patients on elective surgery waiting lists. Ms Collins said:

"We will not let DHBs limit or allocate health treatment based on race, which is what we’ve seen Labour allow some DHBs to do. That is really important that we cannot have that. It has to be on need and also all the other effects that should be taken into account. Not someone’s race."

Democracy Action spokesperson, Lee Short says: "We believe that all New Zealanders should be equal before the law and, by extension, equal in the hospital. Patients should be treated purely on the basis of clinical need. Clinical need is extensively and individually assessed for surgery waiting lists. There is no justification for bringing ethnicity into the equation."

"Patients should not be pushed down the list because they are the ‘wrong’ skin colour. The Labour Government should also immediately adopt National’s sensible and principled policy," says Mr Short.