Leader of NZ First Winston Peters responds to questions on the general election date

Thursday, 13 August, 2020 - 11:25

"At this difficult time our concern must be focused on the health of our team of five million. That team includes all politicians and their parties.

That is why I immediately suspended New Zealand First’s campaign.

Health first, politics second.

When we have the information we need to better understand our health challenge then we can address the timing of the election.

The General Election, and the campaign that proceeds it, needs to be free and fair for all concerned - parties, candidates, officials, and most of all voters.

If that means delay then so be it.

But that is for another day. Today we need our team of five million mobilised once more to play their part so New Zealand can recover its previous health position.

The health of our people and their livelihoods is our total focus," said New Zealand First Leader Winston Peters.