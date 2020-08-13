Public Service Act a milestone - Transparency International

Thursday, 13 August, 2020 - 15:34

The New Zealand public sector takes a positive step toward transparency and accountability with the new Public Service Act 2020 that came into force on 10 August.

The Act enables New Zealand's public sector to modernise the way it works allowing it to operate with common purpose, principles, and values. It encourages inter agency cooperation around priority issues, while fostering service delivery for New Zealanders.

"This is an important milestone for New Zealand and the world - a real exemplar of what a public sector should look like," says Suzanne Snively, Chair of Transparency International New Zealand.

The new Act spells out, for the first time in New Zealand law, the purpose of our public service, with an emphasis on the fundamental characteristic that unifies and motivates public servants in their work.

"The new Act replaces the State Sector Act 1988 and aims to modernise the public service while reaffirming its purpose, principles and values. This is an historic moment that marks a new era for the public service and is another step towards our vision of a unified public service that can more effectively join up around the needs of the people we serve," says Public Service Commissioner, Peter Hughes.

TINZ supports the principles of the Act that are setting a world standard. It is reserving judgment about implementation. Can the public sector work with delegated authority based on trust or will too much power be held by the new public service commission?"

Public servants do what they do because they want to make a difference for New Zealanders and New Zealand. The spirit of service that public servants embody every day when they come to work is now underpinned by law.