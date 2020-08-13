New opportunities for Kopu marine facilities - Jones

Thursday, 13 August, 2020 - 18:04

A commercial and industrial site in Thames-Coromandel will receive $8.2 million to revamp its marine-servicing infrastructure and create new economic development opportunities, Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones has announced.

This project is being supported from the $3 billion ‘shovel ready’ fund set aside in Budget 2020 to kick-start the post COVID-19 economic recovery.

"A significant Government investment in the KÅpÅ« Marine Precinct will not only support employment in the Thames township, it will also provide alternative marine-servicing options for vessels from the Hauraki Gulf, Coromandel, Tauranga, Auckland and Whangarei.

"This project will have immediate benefits for the local community by creating up to 13 jobs in the short-term. Another 19 jobs will be created through the precinct’s construction, with potential for up to 108 downstream jobs when the project is complete.

"It is estimated that the KÅpÅ« Marine Precinct could bring economic returns of up to $58.5 million over the next 30 years. It brings fresh opportunities to the boat repair and maintenance, aquaculture, trade and transport industries," Shane Jones said.

Funding will go towards planning and construction of a new access road, upgraded boat ramp and car park. A floating pontoon and mud berth - which allows boats to rest on the sea bed - will facilitate in-water servicing and dismantling.

While the project provides new commercial opportunities, it also features upgrades that will benefit recreational users and will enable the continued use of KÅpÅ« by the community.

"KÅpÅ« already has excellent connections to Tauranga, Auckland and Hamilton and a good foundation of existing marine-related businesses. This project will enhance and diversify local economic opportunities while improving the resilience of the marine industry.

"These upgrades have been a long time in the making. I am pleased the Government can support KÅpÅ« and the wider Thames Coromandel district to make the most of its plans to enrich the region," Shane Jones said.