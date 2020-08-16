Ruapehu iwi call for regional lockdown

Sunday, 16 August, 2020 - 11:31

Ohakune-based iwi NgÄti Rangi are again urging outsiders to stay away from the Ruapehu area. This comes after recent news that a positive case from the Auckland cluster visited TÅ«roa Ski Area on Sunday 9th August 2020.

"Ruapehu is not open for travellers. Regardless of current alert levels, we all need to be extra cautious and not travel unnecessarily. This is especially important for Aucklanders and those who have been in contact - close or otherwise with Aucklanders. There are enough tourists here already and we don’t need anymore." said Chairman Whetu Moataane.

"We are calling for an immediate regional lockdown to protect our whÄnau and wider community. We experienced self-isolators in Ohakune at the last lockdown and we don’t need that again considering the amount of vulnerable living population we have. Our borders need to shut immediately.

"We have a duty to protect and care for our community and we are encouraging local authorities to step up and do the same. Closing our borders will eliminate the risk completely. It’s a no brainer and we don’t know why it hasn’t happened already. It’s not good enough.

"We have mobilised resources to again lead the welfare efforts in our community and are ready for lockdown. Yesterdays developments prove that we need to be doing everything we can to protect our whakapapa - that includes our iwi and our wider community.

"That’s why we are asking people to respect our place, by respecting our wishes. Stay home. If people love our rohe just as we do, they will respect our position and help us to look after our whÄnau and our community" concluded Mr Moataane.