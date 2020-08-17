Jacinda’s decision is ‘the right thing to do’ - Maori Party

Monday, 17 August, 2020 - 12:55

The MÄori Party says the Prime Ministers decision to delay the election is the right and honourable thing to do.

MÄori Party Co-Leader John Tamihere said Jacinda Ardern was right to postpone the election by four weeks. He said the MÄori Party are the only MÄori Political voice advocating for our people.

"Had the election been held on September 19, it would not have been an election but an anointment," Tamihere said.

"The MÄori Party supports Jacinda Ardern’s decision and now we can all be part of the team of 5 million against Covid. In Auckland we know what home detention feels like without an ankle bracelet."

Tamihere said despite the MÄori Party not being consulted about the shift from September 19 to October 17, the united MÄori voice was heard.

"Our people will remain vigilant and alert to this virus which has been brought into our communities," he said.

"And our WhÄnau Ora kaimahi will continue to support vulnerable whÄnau."

Tamihere also reinforced the MÄori Party call to secure the borders.

"We must protect our whÄnau first and foremost," he said.

"To do that, the borders must be secured."