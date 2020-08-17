Green MPs in Auckland to stay in region during Alert Level 3

Monday, 17 August, 2020 - 16:45

Auckland-based Green Party MPs will remain in the city to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

Wellington-based MPs will represent the Green Party in the House as required.

Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today:

"Our priority is, and has been throughout the pandemic, ensuring all of us are safe.

"We know that travel in and out of Auckland presents a very real risk of spreading COVID-19 beyond the region.

"By having our Auckland-based MPs remain in the city, we minimise the chance of that happening.

"We all have a role to play in keeping COVID-19 out of our communities, and that includes abiding by the rules and following health advice.

"This is an extraordinary time and is requiring all of us to do things differently, in order to keep everyone safe."