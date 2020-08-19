Parliament's Health Committee must return - Reti

Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 - 14:41

National Party Health spokesperson Shane Reti is calling for Parliament’s Health Select Committee to return, allowing for a principled and constructive assessment of our response to the second wave of Covid-19.

"I have sent a letter to Chair of the Committee Louisa Wall, asking for the committee to re-convene and review the Covid-19 response, and requesting that Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield appears before the committee for questioning." Dr Reti says

"Parliament has not been dissolved so select committees are still able to be carried out. Members who cannot return physically would be able to join via Zoom.

"The second wave of Covid-19 is a serious event that requires a measured and well-thought-out response.

"It is vitally important that we utilise Parliament’s capabilities to make our response stronger. The scrutiny provided by the Health Select Committee will help us improve our response and therefore improve the safety of all New Zealanders."