NZ First welcomes long-awaited Route 52 upgrades

Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 - 17:38

New Zealand First welcomes the $14.6 million investment in long-awaited upgrades to Route 52 between Central Hawke’s Bay and Tararua District as announced by Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones.

"I am over the moon that my plea to Minister Jones and Minister Peters has been heard. My good friend and Mayor of Tararua, Tracey Collis, has been at pains for months to reinforce the significance of the Dannevirke to Eketahuna back road," said Ron Mark, New Zealand First List MP based in Wairarapa.

Route 52 runs the entire length of the Tararua District between Central Hawkes Bay and Wairarapa providing an important link between the regions, for locals, travellers, tourists and transport vehicles.

"Having grown up in the Tararua District, this upgrade has been a long time coming. The investment will bring with it up to 45 jobs which is welcome in these uncertain times," said Mr Mark

Funding for the project is coming from the $3 billion set aside for infrastructure in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

"Not only is this upgrade of economic significance but given the nature of the road, with frequent and disruptive weather patterns, and large cell phone black spots, it’s a safety and wellbeing need.

I will kiss Minister Jones when I see him next."