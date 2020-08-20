Govt should shut down new illegal Maori roadblocks - Don Brash

Thursday, 20 August, 2020 - 10:48

Once again, we are seeing appalling examples of Maori tribes taking the law into their own hands, and putting barriers around what they refer to as "their territory", Hobson’s Pledge spokesman Don Brash said today.

"In the last week, we’ve seen a resurgence of this nonsense in Northland, in the Eastern Bay of Plenty and in the Ruapehu area," Dr Brash said.

"All New Zealanders should be reminded that it is only the lawfully elected Government which has the power to impose barriers to travel on public highways," he said.

"In the absence of such Government-determined barriers, such as those around Auckland at present, all other public roads must be free for all New Zealanders to travel on," he said.

"What are the political parties which claim to believe in the legal equality of all New Zealanders saying about this clearly illegal activity?" Dr Brash said