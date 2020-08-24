Call for Public Health Summit - Collins

Monday, 24 August, 2020 - 11:51

Judith Collins says that, as Prime Minister, she will convene a Public Health Summit to review lockdown levels and discuss other public health measures that avoid future lockdowns.

"We need to work out how our economy can flourish when it’s clear Covid-19 will be with us for some time," Ms Collins says. "It is clear that the levels system needs to be reviewed in light of our experience, with a wide range of perspectives in the room.

"National’s border policy with a single protection agency and greater testing and contact tracing abilities is one step to ensuring the Kiwis remain safe from Covid-19, but if there are future threats as a country, we need certainty and transparency over what the process is if future outbreaks occur.

"We need to balance the social and economic costs, while ensuring the best possible health response.

"As Prime Minister I will convene an immediate Public Health Summit that would bring all aspects of our community together, from public health specialists, primary care teams, iwi leadership, Business New Zealand, manufacturing and the unions, so we can all agree on what’s best practice for the country.

"While we’re committed to the elimination approach, the Summit’s reviews of the levels will give us the best chance of recovering the jobs lost and preventing further loss.

"What’s clear is that Covid-19 is going to be with us for some time. We need to find the best ways of ensuring that we continue to eliminate this disease.