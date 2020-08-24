Lowering voting age will strengthen democracy - Greens

Monday, 24 August, 2020 - 13:38

The Green Party is backing a move to lower the voting age to 16, being heard in the High Court this week.

Green Party Electoral Reform spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman said today:

"Young people in Aotearoa and around the globe are demanding change so they and future generations have a better world to live in.

"The scale of the School Strike for Climate movement reflects how passionate young people are about the pressing issues facing all of us.

"They are doing everything they can to make their voices heard, and calling on decision-makers to do better.

"16 and 17 year olds can leave home, work, pay tax, and drive. They deserve to have a say in the decisions that affect them, both now and in the future.

"More than ever, the decisions made by politicians today will impact the lives of young New Zealanders.

"The Green Party supports lowering the voting age to 16, and backs the action being taken in the High Court."

Golriz Ghahraman’s Strengthening Democracy Member’s Bill would lower the voting age to 16, which is also Green Party policy.

"Not only would this change create a more representative democracy, but it would also provide more opportunities to engage young people in politics while they’re at school.

"We know once people enrol, voting becomes a life-long habit, which is great for the long-term health of our democracy.

"The Green Party also supports civics education in schools, so people have the background knowledge to make informed choices."