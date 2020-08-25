New Zealand First support for health select committee hearing into alert level decision

Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 - 14:00

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has announced that the New Zealand First Caucus agrees with the request of Dr Shane Reti to reconvene the Health Select Committee in light of the Government’s Alert Level decision yesterday.

"The decision to delay the General Election and reconvene the House reinforces this government’s commitment to the crucial role parliament plays in holding the executive to account," said Mr Peters.

"It is therefore logical for the Health Select Committee to meet to canvass the advice of the Director-General of Health and other senior officials pertaining to the Alert Level decisions taken by Cabinet on 24 August.

"Given the economic and health consequences of the Cabinet’s decision it is appropriate for the accountability function to be performed while parliament is sitting," said Mr Peters.