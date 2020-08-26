TVNZ bailout could create a TV monopoly - NZTU

Wednesday, 26 August, 2020 - 12:37

A taxpayer-funded bailout for TVNZ would be incredibly unfair on its private sector competitor, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, "The Government has already relieved TVNZ of its requirement to pay dividends. That cushy arrangement gives TVNZ an advantage over MediaWorks, which has to deliver value for its shareholders."

"Now we’re told a $30 million bailout is on the cards. This would spare TVNZ the need to cut back expenses the way other businesses have, giving it a major advantage over its competitor MediaWorks."

"MediaWorks recently laid off 130 staff and reduced pay for many more. It’s doing its best to adjust to economic turmoil, but a handout for its competitor could be a death blow. Spending $30 million to kill one media company and leave the other with a television monopoly does not represent value for taxpayers."

"TVNZ may be state-owned, but that doesn’t justify special treatment. If anything, the Government should demand evidence of TVNZ’s plan to modernise its business model in a way that will allow it to start paying dividends to taxpayers again. If TVNZ can’t manage that, it should be flogged off and left to fend for itself in the private sector."