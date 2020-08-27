Time for Australia to take this terrorist home - Winston Peters

Thursday, 27 August, 2020 - 16:18

New Zealand First Leader Winston Peters today welcomed the life without parole sentence of the Australian terrorist.

"We applaud the sentencing of the maximum possible term, and hope this helps with the healing of those affected," said Mr Peters.

"The judgement is the only one that matched the depravity of the terrorist’s crimes against the Islamic community, and it’s devastating effect on all people living in this country.

"New Zealand First also believes this terrorist should be returned to the country that raised him.

"Now is the time for Australia’s Minister of Home Affairs, Peter Dutton, to receive and carry out the terrorist’s sentence in Australia," Mr Peters said.

"The Islamic community and all of New Zealand has already suffered enough without having to pay astronomical prison costs to keep him safe in our prison system."