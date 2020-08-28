Tamihere No 7 on Maori Party list, why? - Whanau Tahi

Friday, 28 August, 2020 - 08:39

MÄori Party Co-Leader John Tamihere has taken a win or lose stand by putting himself No 7 on the political party’s list.

Released this morning, the seven MÄori Party candidates take the top 7 spots. But in a risky move, Tamihere has not taken the No 1 or 2 spot - standard protocol for a party co-leader. He has opted to book end the candidates by listing himself at 7.

This means if he doesn’t win Tamaki Makaurau, he won’t get to Parliament.

"This is the MÄori thing to do and I could not go back to Parliament if I didn’t have the mandate of the people on the street," Tamihere said.

"My six fellow candidates have put themselves and their whÄnau up for this challenge and this is my way of showing my support for their sacrifice."

The MÄori Party list is a combination of youth, experience and leadership.

MÄori stalwarts Dame Naida Glavish, Lady Tureiti Moxon and Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, three Wahine Toa who are spearheading the response to the overzealous approach by Oranga Tamariki to MÄori, are just 3 other high profile people on the list.

Taiaha Hawke - whose father Joe - was a Labour Party MP and Bastion Point stalwart, has also put his name onto the MÄori Party list.

"We are building an enduring MÄori Political Movement from here to eternity," Tamihere said.