Tamihere No 7 on Maori Party list, why? - Whanau Tahi

MÄori Party Co-Leader John Tamihere has taken a win or lose stand by putting himself No 7 on the political party’s list.
Released this morning, the seven MÄori Party candidates take the top 7 spots. But in a risky move, Tamihere has not taken the No 1 or 2 spot - standard protocol for a party co-leader. He has opted to book end the candidates by listing himself at 7.
This means if he doesn’t win Tamaki Makaurau, he won’t get to Parliament.
"This is the MÄori thing to do and I could not go back to Parliament if I didn’t have the mandate of the people on the street," Tamihere said.
"My six fellow candidates have put themselves and their whÄnau up for this challenge and this is my way of showing my support for their sacrifice."
The MÄori Party list is a combination of youth, experience and leadership.
MÄori stalwarts Dame Naida Glavish, Lady Tureiti Moxon and Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, three Wahine Toa who are spearheading the response to the overzealous approach by Oranga Tamariki to MÄori, are just 3 other high profile people on the list.
Taiaha Hawke - whose father Joe - was a Labour Party MP and Bastion Point stalwart, has also put his name onto the MÄori Party list.
"We are building an enduring MÄori Political Movement from here to eternity," Tamihere said.
