Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Tamihere No 7 on Maori Party list, why? - Whanau Tahi

HomePolitics
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Friday, 28 August, 2020 - 08:39

MÄori Party Co-Leader John Tamihere has taken a win or lose stand by putting himself No 7 on the political party’s list.

Released this morning, the seven MÄori Party candidates take the top 7 spots. But in a risky move, Tamihere has not taken the No 1 or 2 spot - standard protocol for a party co-leader. He has opted to book end the candidates by listing himself at 7.

This means if he doesn’t win Tamaki Makaurau, he won’t get to Parliament.

"This is the MÄori thing to do and I could not go back to Parliament if I didn’t have the mandate of the people on the street," Tamihere said.

"My six fellow candidates have put themselves and their whÄnau up for this challenge and this is my way of showing my support for their sacrifice."

The MÄori Party list is a combination of youth, experience and leadership.

MÄori stalwarts Dame Naida Glavish, Lady Tureiti Moxon and Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, three Wahine Toa who are spearheading the response to the overzealous approach by Oranga Tamariki to MÄori, are just 3 other high profile people on the list.

Taiaha Hawke - whose father Joe - was a Labour Party MP and Bastion Point stalwart, has also put his name onto the MÄori Party list.

"We are building an enduring MÄori Political Movement from here to eternity," Tamihere said.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.