30th anniversary of the NZ Bill of Rights Act

Friday, 28 August, 2020 - 12:14

Celebrating 30 years of the law which affirms, protects, and promotes our human rights and fundamental freedoms in New Zealand.

For New Zealand, one of our most important laws is the Bill of Rights Act, which turns 30 years old on August 28.

The Act, passed in 1990, affirms, protects, and promotes our human rights and fundamental freedoms. It was designed to protect New Zealanders against the actions of the State.

It’s part of our constitution

Today, the NZ Bill of Rights Act is considered to be one of our constitutional documents. Other documents include the Treaty of Waitangi, other Acts such as the Constitution Act 1986, and decisions of the court. Together these key sources make up our constitution.

The Act was brought to Parliament by Geoffrey Palmer, who was the Minister of Justice at the time.

Here are some of the many rights and freedoms that are set out in the Act:

the right to peaceful assembly (which includes the right to protest peacefully)

the right to freedom of expression (the right to say what you want, within certain legal limits, without punishment from the State)

the right to not be discriminated against

the right to vote in general elections

the right to justice.

Although these and other rights were commonly understood to be already recognised, this Act confirmed those rights. Read this easy explanation to understand what these rights mean.

How the NZ Bill of Rights Act protects human rights today

Here are two examples of how the Act (known as BORA) helps to protect human rights today.

When a proposed law (a bill) is introduced in Parliament, the Attorney-General must check to see whether it is consistent with BORA. If it seems likely to breach people’s rights under BORA, the Attorney-General must write a report so that MPs can understand the problem before deciding whether to support the proposed law.

The second protection relates to the courts and the way they interpret certain laws. Courts are required to prefer interpretations that protect people’s human rights, in line with BORA.

Recent NZ Bill of Rights Act developments

A major development relating to BORA in recent years has been around "declarations of inconsistency" - which is when a court issues a formal declaration that an Act of Parliament is inconsistent with one or more of the rights and freedoms affirmed by the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990.

One of the rights set out in the NZ Bill of Rights Act is the right to vote in general elections. In 2015, five prisoners sought a declaration from the High Court that a ban on prisoner voting breached their right to vote under BORA (this ban was introduced by the Electoral (Disqualification of Sentenced Prisoners) Amendment Act 2010, which amended the Electoral Act 1993.

The High Court found in favour of the prisoners, and made a "declaration of inconsistency".

"Section 80(1)(d) of the Electoral Act 1993 (as amended by the Electoral (Disqualification of Sentenced Prisoners) Amendment Act 2010) is inconsistent with the right to vote affirmed and guaranteed in s 12(a) of the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990, and cannot be justified under s 5 of that Act" - Taylor v Attorney-General [2015] NZHC 1706.

This statement didn’t change the law banning prisoners from voting. However, it showed the High Court considered that law infringed fundamental human rights in a way that could not be justified in a free and democratic society.

In June 2020, the Electoral Act 1993 was amended to give prisoners serving a sentence of imprisonment of less than three years the right to vote.