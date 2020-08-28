This weekend on Newshub Nation 29/08/20

Friday, 28 August, 2020 - 17:29

On Newshub Nation this weekend:

She predicted our second wave, and she’s reviewing the global response. Former Prime Minister Helen Clark on what’s next in the course of this pandemic.

Boarding a plane and flying out of Level 3 lockdown. Can the Government assure us that nobody left Auckland who shouldn’t have? Our exclusive investigation.

The US Republican Party held it’s national convention this week amid rising racial tensions and an ongoing pandemic. Republican commentator Amy Koch joins us live from Minnesota.

As we approach campaign mode, Digital Editor Finn Hogan gives the lowdown on which politicians are up, which are down, and who's stretching the truth - online.

Advance New Zealand’s Billy Te Kahika fronts up live to defend political policies being criticised as dangerous.

Senior Reporter Conor Whitten meets the Covid Longhaulers: New Zealanders who just can’t recover from Covid-19. How many patients suffer months after infection, and what does it mean for the COVID response?

Plus, analysis from our political panel: gallery journalist turned PR consultant Scott Campbell and senior Stuff journalist Andrea Vance.

