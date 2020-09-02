Auditor General Investigation - Social Credit NZ

Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 - 12:22

Social Credit has asked the auditor general to investigate the possible misuse of taxpayer-funded Parliamentary Services money for election campaigning by National's Whangarei MP Dr Shane Reti.

The request for the investigation cites a series of newspaper adverts in the Northern Advocate and Whangarei Leader newspapers, many of which are full page size.

The advertisements, which have run for over 12 months could amount to thousands of dollars of spending.

Rules for the use of Parliamentary Services funding for advertising purposes clearly state that MPs are not allowed to use funding entitlements for any communication that explicitly seeks support for the election of a particular person or political party.

The adverts however include headlines such as "Roads not Sticks", "National Commits to 4 Lanes", "I Will Fight in Our Corner", "Working Hard For You", and "Your Strong Local Voice in Wellington", which would appear to be designed to elicit support for Dr Reti and National.

These are not simply advertisements advising the public on how to contact the MP, but are effectively campaign advertisements.

In our view, if an opinion on them was requested from the Electoral Commission their response would likely be as follows: -

"Considering the overall effect of the newspaper advertisements, the Electoral Commission’s view is that they may reasonably be regarded as encouraging or persuading voters to vote for Dr Reti. This is because of the combined effect of statements such as "National Commits To 4 Lanes", "I will fight in our corner" and "Roads not Sticks".

"Where advertising encourages the reader to visit a website the content of the website also needs to be considered to determine whether an advertisement is an election advertisement. Having looked at the content of the National Party website the Electoral Commission’s view is that they are an election advertisement with content that may reasonably be regarded as encouraging or persuading voters to vote for National and Dr Reti".

Parties and MPs in parliament are funded by the taxpayer to the tune of hundreds of thousand of dollars every year. That money is supposed to be used for their job representing constituents, not promoting their party policies in the run up to an election.

In reality a good proportion of it is used to promote themselves and their parties.

That includes free travel around the country which they often use for speaking tours promoting their party and making contact with business and community groups to build up support for their local MP colleagues.

Parties outside parliament are denied any of those opportunities. Additionally they get the bulk of the $4.1 million taxpayer funded allocation for broadcasting in the last four weeks of the election campaign.

Parliamentary Services funding should be restricted to supporting MPs in their job of servicing their constituents, not used for thinly disguised campaign advertising and party promotion.