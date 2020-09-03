Responsible Campers Association moves to clean up confusion

Thursday, 3 September, 2020 - 08:04

Responsible Campers Association Inc (RCAi) is tackling the problem of rogue Council Bylaws and inconsistent camping regulations head on.

Secretary Bob Osborne, says RCAi was continuing its campaign and working closely with Councils to clean up misconceptions around the use of Certified Self Containment as a restriction on Freedom Campers and other Bylaws limitations that are non-complaint with the Freedom Camping Act..

RCAi believes over 80% of Freedom camping problems are being created by inconsistent approaches by Councils and Certified Self Containment being held up as a holy grail answer to every freedom camping problem any Council has ever experienced.

The evidence suggests that the lack of education with that certification and the common misconceptions, misinterpretation and confusion around it are actually hindering and creating many more problems than it solves.

For example, the Self Containment Standard is voluntary and unenforceable in law. Ministry of the Environment who held the position of Administrative Authority of the Standard until 2012, advised in 2014 that "Certification is not mandatory, so there is no Government oversight or enforcement of the certification process. Voluntary Standards are NOT enforceable" - that is compatible with what RCAi’s own consultation concluded.

The standard is also only applicable for a small minority of Freedom campers - those in RV’s - currently estimated at less than 20% as defined in the Freedom Camping Act. Councils are not free under that Act, to decide which Freedom Campers it caters to.

Bob says that applying a consistent requirement for all Freedom Campers across the Country would ensure the ground rules are clarified for both local and international visitors (when the borders reopen).

This will ensure there is no room for inconsistency, misrepresentations or misinterpretation. Everyone will know there responsibilities no matter where they Freedom camp in New Zealand.

A Dept of Conservation worker recently told how RV based campers staying in self contained restricted areas are able to use the maps of those areas and park on the opposite side of the boundary line and therefore not have to meet the restriction of being self contained - .a mere difference of several metres. RCAi sees this sort of thing as being one of the biggest issues with the Responsible Camping working groups recommendation to the Minister (Hon Kelvin Davis) that 4 camping zones be established. RCAi has made that clear to the Minister.

RCAi has become very concerned about the amount of propaganda around the need for Certified Self Containment. That program has often been stated on Govt and other stakeholders websites as being ’compulsory’ in order to Freedom camp in New Zealand while only 1/3 of Councils require it and less than .004% of the conservation estate managed by DOC. For the past 4-5 months, RCAi has been actively seeking changes to websites that made such statements. Such statements serve no useful benefit to freedom camping or the large outdoor recreation groups that can not be certified as self contained, regardless of the fact such misrepresentations breach Consumer Law.

The reason the Freedom camping Act was created was to ensure fair freedom camping for all. The Act provides for all possible scenarios, ie, E medically impaired persons resting, Homeless sleeping in cars, Trampers, Cycle tourists and water users that camp shore side by night and long haul truck drivers sleeping in their trucks between runs are all included in the Act’s definition. This inclusion within the Act does not cause any issues for the mentioned persons - it does when Councils enact Bylaws (often unlawful) that seek to limit camping by use of Certified Self Containment or herd campers into specific sites.

The Act does not allow Councils to prohibit Freedom camping except under a very strict criteria, the Act promotes that freedom camping is permitted anywhere unless specifically prohibited on a site by site basis..

Bob says that freedom camping is currently increasing in popularity and that most Campers have have a basic wish to save accommodation money so they can spend more on attractions and activities, it is after all the attractions and activities that draw people to an area, NOT the accommodation.

RCAi established with assistance from Councils and other stakeholders, a program of education and accreditation for freedom campers. The program is inclusive and anyone can meet the requirements including non-campers.

Bob says the program is already informally recognized by 1/4 of Councils just 18 months after being launched - certified self containment by comparison, is used by only 1/3 of Councils after nearly 30 years. As councils review their Freedom Camping Bylaws most will formally enact programs that comply with legislation and which actually achieve the desired results. Unfortunately most Council reviews are on a 10 year roster. A recent tally of the past 4 months issuing of Campers Accreditation has seen a 220% increase over the similar period last year so it does not appear support for responsible freedom camping or domestic travel in general is slowing any time soon.

Lets grip the opportunity by the horns and sort out the shambles which has been allowed to develop around Freedom camping, to ensure that when our borders reopen, the requirements and expectations to freedom camp are clear and precise for everyone!