Continued restrictions reveal an ill-prepared Government - ACT

Friday, 4 September, 2020 - 15:32

"The continuation of restrictions for another two weeks shows just how ill-prepared the Government has been when it comes to dealing with Covid-19," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"New Zealanders have every right to feel angry and let down by the Government today. Our movements are being restricted because it hasn’t done its job properly.

"The Government set itself a three day deadline to trace and isolate the outbreak. That’s now turned into a six week ordeal.

"Rather than engaging with the private sector to get better technology, the Government spent months doing victory laps and assuring New Zealanders its contact tracing was world-class.

"The result is that we have had to rely on expensive and damaging lockdowns as a response to Covid-19 outbreaks.

"Spending more time at Alert Level 2 means less business activity, less work, less tax, and more debt. Every hour at Level 2 is costing the economy about $2.7 million.

"Jacinda Arden said today ‘we are in the most perilous part of our alert level journey - the descent’.

"While the Prime Minister uses climbing metaphors, the Government is leaving a mountain of debt for the next generation.

"Only a Party Vote for ACT is a vote to get smarter in dealing with Covid-19. Our plan is:

New Zealand Epidemic Response Unit: Based on Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Centre

Government as referee, not player: Allow alternative facilities for safe, electronically-monitored isolation, with strict punishment for rule-breakers

Risk-weighted: Treat different countries and travellers with different levels of caution

Technology-driven: Such as the Covid Card, ëlarm, rapid tests, temperature checks and thermal cameras

Continuous improvement: Constantly compare ourselves with the best and seek to strengthen our resistance.

"If we want to enhance New Zealanders’ overall wellbeing, we must get a lot smarter. A Party Vote for ACT is a vote to tackle Covid-19 intelligently."