For democracy’s sake, SFO must report on NZ First Foundation - ACT

Sunday, 6 September, 2020 - 13:35

"For democracy’s sake, the Serious Fraud Office must report on its investigation into the New Zealand First Foundation," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"New Zealanders deserve to make an informed voting decision. If a party is associated with a foundation designed to funnel donations around the electoral law, as some have alleged, then voters have a right to know.

"If, on the other hand, there was a legitimate reason for a political party to have its donations fed to another entity, then voters have a right to know about that, too.

"To have an investigation related to a political party breaking the law unresolved so close to an election is undemocratic. Voters deserve to go into this election eyes wide open."