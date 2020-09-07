National conversation on a military Kawenata completed

Monday, 7 September, 2020 - 12:58

Earlier this year Minister for Veterans Ron Mark announced the launch of a national conversation that aimed to find out whether New Zealanders think there should be a formal agreement between service people, the Government, and the people of New Zealand.

"This significant piece of work has now been completed by the Veterans Advisory Board and I welcome their report and its recommendations," said Ron Mark.

The Veterans Advisory Board looked at New Zealanders’ views on recognition and support for service personnel, and what they think about establishing a formal agreement, or Kawenata (Covenant).

The completed consultation indicated that New Zealanders do feel there is a moral obligation for the country to support service people and their families, even though the public holds low levels of knowledge about service people and their lives.

A key finding of the report acknowledged that a military Kawenata could benefit service people and their whanau, and is supported by the majority of New Zealanders. The report outlines a number of recommendations which included to agree in principle that further development of a Kawenata should proceed.

"I believe that a Kawenata could provide additional recognition for the service our military personnel have given our nation, as well as support for their wellbeing and that of their whÄnau," said Ron Mark.

"It is heartening to see the majority of New Zealanders believe that service people and their families should receive more recognition and support.

"I look forward to the Government having the opportunity to progress the report’s recommendations after the election."