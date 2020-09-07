Additional public holiday unneeded - Winston Peters

Monday, 7 September, 2020 - 16:14

New Zealand First does not support the call by the Labour Party for an additional public holiday.

"New Zealand First has concerns that an additional public holiday will place undue strain on employers," said New Zealand First Leader Winston Peters.

"COVID-19 has drastically affected our economy and businesses shouldn’t have to pay for another public holiday. We should be focused squarely on recovery and businesses and workers need our support now more than ever," said Mr Peters.