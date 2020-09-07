Labour’s economic plan: another public holiday - Paul Goldsmith

Monday, 7 September, 2020 - 17:29

New Zealand is in the biggest economic crisis in a generation and Labour’s answer to this is another public holiday, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

"At a time when the economy is shrinking and we are losing jobs, it’s tone deaf for Labour’s second policy announcement to be an additional public holiday.

"More and more New Zealanders want to celebrate Matariki, but if it is to take the form of a public holiday it should replace an existing one.

"Businesses up and down the country are under colossal pressure right now, they’re the ones who will have to pay for another public holiday.

"It’s a pity that Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern has shown zero empathy for the tens of thousands of New Zealanders who are struggling right now to keep their businesses afloat and employ Kiwis.

"A new public holiday won’t mean much to the tens of thousands of families who are now on the unemployment benefit.

"The absolute focus should be on saving jobs and creating new ones, but we’re not seeing that from Labour."