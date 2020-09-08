'Outdoors Party plastics and zero waste policy released'

Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 - 13:21

The NZ Outdoors Party today released it's Plastics and Zero Waste Policy.

"We are in the middle of a plastic crisis. The average person eats a credit card worth of plastic weekly. If we don’t move quickly to a plastic-free culture, our plastic addiction will kill us and our environment. We want NZ to lead the way, instead of just muddling along as we’ve been doing hoping the problem would just ‘go away’. Plastic creates an external cost (externalities) that are just too high, business makes the profit and society and the environment pay the real costs. Great innovations have been made and ignored by our leaders. The Outdoors Party will make sure these plastic alternative innovations are central to solving our plastic problem."

