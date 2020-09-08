Defending democracy from the politicians - New Conservative

Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 - 22:37

The 2020 election will be the most important election in the history of New Zealand, with the usage of fear and Progressivism eroding our free speech, our democratic processes, and our equality, effecting the gradual removal of both foundational pillars of our Western civilisation.

It has become clearly evident that the current and previous governments have inexorably moved towards a country that lacks sovereignty, identity, and morality, and therefore it has become necessary to defend our very democracy from those who are supposed to uphold it.

After the Treaty of Waitangi was signed, the codes of law and our governance structure were set, and our laws were tethered to two of the most significant documents in our heritage.

With that in mind, New Conservative is proud to present to New Zealand the Legislative Standards Act.

"Over the last few decades, we have seen an alignment to other nations and other ideologies, including an increasing adherence to the United Nations." says Elliot Ikilei, Deputy Leader, "and this is showing in the weakening of our sovereignty, our nationalism and our identity as proud New Zealanders.

"To defend our democracy from the politicians who are seeking to push Globalism, Progressivism and and principles of Marxism into and onto our nation, we must ensure that the historically powerful documents known as the Magna Carta and the Bill of Rights 1688 are returned as the core parameters of our legislation." Elliot concludes "To ensure that the politicians are restrained from redefining our culture, indeed our very ideology, we must defend and protect our people's democracy with the strongest of protections; that any part of the Legislative Standards Act can only be amended by unanimous vote of sitting MPs and ratified by a referendum of the people.

"New Conservative defends democracy, and so we shall."