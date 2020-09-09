NZTU welcomes Judith Collin’s endorsement of Labour Day replacement

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 - 11:52

The Taxpayers’ Union is welcoming Judith Collin’s support for abolishing the outdated Labour Day in favour of Matariki.

Spokesman Jordan Williams says, "An additional public holiday is a blatant tax on employers, who will be forced to pay workers for another day off. Labour Day is an historical hangover that no longer has relevance to modern day New Zealand - Ms Collin’s is right to want kill two birds with one stone.."

"Labour Day is an obsolete hangover from international Marxism. It was originally coined "International Workers’ Day" and began its spread after a resolution by the Marxist International Socialist Congress in Paris, 1889. Matariki is a much better fit with 2020."