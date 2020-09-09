Labour's tax policy: "It's about time!" - E tu

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 - 13:01

E tÅ« congratulates the Labour Party for their tax policy, which will see the top two percent of income earners and multinational corporations paying a fairer share.

A new top tax of 39% will kick in for every dollar earnt over $180,000, and the party has committed to working with the OECD to find a solution to the issue of multi-national corporations not paying their share of tax.

E tÅ« National Executive member and Senior Gardener at the University of Auckland, Jason Fell, is pleased with the news.

"I’m very happy. I think it’s a good start, and it’s about time!" Jason says.

"When you look at how long it has been since any progressive tax changes, it’s clearly the time for action. We need to slow down the inequality that hurts our communities across the country.

"And if you’re a person who earns over $180,000 and objects to paying a little bit more to help your fellow New Zealanders, well that’s just a joke in itself.

"I think taxation is the price that civilised communities pay for the opportunity to remain civilised. I’m happy to pay my fair share, and I’m pleased that those at the top will start paying a fairer share as well."

E tÅ« Assistant National Secretary Annie Newman says that the Labour Party’s policy announcements are off to a good start.

"A new public holiday and a fairer tax system are both excellent policies for workers in New Zealand," Annie says.

"Our members in the media and communications industries will be celebrating the international cooperation to address the way that big digital platform owners, such as Google and Facebook, skirt local tax obligations.

"We are looking forward to more progressive policy from the Labour Party during this election campaign, including a recommitment to the Living Wage, Fair Pay Agreements, and a strong industrial relations policy that will improve the lives of working people their families."