Selwyn residents to have their say on Rolleston Reserve

Thursday, 10 September, 2020 - 09:45

Selwyn residents are being asked to help design proposed new community public spaces in Rolleston Reserve.

A sensory garden and a youth space are proposed as part of the redevelopment of Rolleston Reserve, while other spaces will be retained as a green space with new trees and paths. The Reserve is being redeveloped as part of the Rolleston town centre, to provide open space and recreation opportunities alongside the new town centre.

The proposed sensory garden is planned to be a space that is accessible to all Selwyn residents including those with diverse needs. The Council consulted with students at Waitaha School for initial ideas, with wheelchair friendly access, quiet spaces, scented flowers and colour used for wayfinding and paths among the ideas put forward.

The Selwyn Youth Council also surveyed students at the district’s high schools for initial ideas on the proposed youth space, which include a dance floor, outdoor climbing wall, parkour balls, and a media space.

Community feedback and ideas are being sought on the proposed new spaces and the wider Reserve development. Consultation on these proposals opens on Tuesday 15 September and be open till Wednesday 21 October, with hearings held in November.

Residents to be asked about rules around keeping animals in towns

Selwyn residents will have a further opportunity to give their views on the keeping of animals in towns.

The Council agreed today to consult on the draft Bylaw for Keeping Animals, Poultry and Bees, which would define the rules around keeping animals in urban areas.

The bylaw will set standards for the keeping of non-domestic animals, poultry and bees, to protect the public from nuisance, address public health and safety and protect indigenous wildlife. The Bylaw includes specific clauses relating to the keeping of stock, poultry, bees

The Council decided to remove a provision for the regulations of cats, including mandatory microchipping and de-sexing of all cats, but welcomes submissions on those issues as part of the consultation process.

The consultation period will run from Monday 5 October to Friday 6 November and hearings will be held in November.

First past the post retained for elections

Council elections in Selwyn will continue to use the First Past the Post voting system until 2025.

The Council agreed to continue using First Past the Post for the 2022 and 2025 elections following a recommendation from the Representation Review Subcommittee.

Councils have the option of using either the First Past the Post or Single Transferable Vote electoral system for their triennial elections.

The Council will now publicly notify the resolution, including notification that electors have the right to demand a poll at any time to override the Council’s decision to use the First Past the Post electoral system.