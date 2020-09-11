MPI is stalling by announcing another live export review - SAFE NZ

Friday, 11 September, 2020 - 13:00

The Ministry for Primary Industries has today launched an independent review into the assurances for safe transport of livestock by sea. Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected to take about a month.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Marianne Macdonald says this review won’t make a difference for the animals going to countries with lower animal welfare standards.

"This seems to be MPI’s response to everything," says Macdonald. "We’re still waiting for the review that was announced last year."

The Ministry for Primary Industries has been reviewing the live export trade since June last year. The export of live cows is currently suspended following the sinking of Gulf Livestock 1 last week, which was carrying 5,867 cows to China.

"Tens of thousands of Kiwis have sent messages to the Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister calling for this cruel trade to be banned."

"The Government’s own review is coming up, and it’s on election day. The people need to know where our leaders stand on live export before then."