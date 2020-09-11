Government mourns the passing of Epineha Ratapu - Davis

Friday, 11 September, 2020 - 20:17

Government mourns the passing of Epineha Ratapu

E Epineha. Ka tangi te iwi, ki a koe e ngaro nei i te kitenga kanohi. Kua mokemoke to whānau, to iwi, te motu whanui.

Haere ki o matua, tipuna. Haere ki te okiokinga tuturu mo te tangata. Haere i runga i te aroha o ngā reanga kei muri i a koe.

Haere ki te Po! Haere ki te Po!

Associate Education Minister and Chair of the Ngārimu VC and 28th (Māori Battalion) Memorial Scholarship Fund Board, Kelvin Davis, joins those mourning the passing of veteran Epineha Ratapu.

"I acknowledge the bravery, service and legacy of the 28th Māori Battalion. Epineha epitomised the values of the Battalion and continued throughout his life to work in service to his people and community," Kelvin Davis said.

"In spite of his age, Epineha and his whānau generously continued to support the work of the Scholarship Fund Board and made the annual trip to Parliament to support the scholarship presentation ceremonies.

"The significance of the presence of the veterans at the event was not lost on the scholarship recipients who, as part of the scholarship application, commit to enacting the leadership values demonstrated by the 28th Māori Battalion for the benefit of their communities and people through their pursuit of higher education excellence.

"Epineha will be remembered and sorely missed by the Board members, the education whānau and generations of Ngārimu VC and 28th (Māori Battalion) Scholarship recipients," Kelvin Davis said.