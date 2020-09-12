Maori Party launches Mokopuna Maori policy

Saturday, 12 September, 2020 - 14:41

MÄori Party candidate for Te Taitokerau, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, has today announced the parties Mokopuna MÄori Policy at an event in Whangarei.

"We are at a tipping point and the time has come for us take back our rights as tangata whenua" says Mariameno Kapa-Kingi.

"Our babies make up 70% of children in state care and are effectively funded to stay with people to whom they have no whakapapa connection - mokopuna MÄori do not belong in generic state care, they belong within whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi" says the Taitokerau candidate.

"The latest global pandemic has created an opportunity for us to reset our compass for ‘True North’ and build our own kaupapa MÄori system for MÄori, by MÄori, as MÄori" says Kapa-Kingi.

The MÄori Party will:

1. Establish an independent ‘Mokopuna MÄori Entity’ which will be responsible for the care of all mokopuna MÄori in Aotearoa.

2. Allocate $600 million of public funding into this independent entity, which is a service that will be provided by MÄori, for MÄori, to MÄori.

3. This independent entity will also establish a partnership network across MÄori organisations, hapÅ«, and iwi, to ensure mokopuna MÄori remain connected to their whakapapa.

Ultimately, through this entity, the allocated funding, and the partnership network, we will rightfully reclaim our tino rangatiratanga as protected under Article 2 of Te Tiriti in respect of the greatest taonga of all - our mokopuna.