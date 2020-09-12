Maori Party launches Mokopuna Maori policy

|
[ login or create an account ]
MÄori Party candidate for Te Taitokerau, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, has today announced the parties Mokopuna MÄori Policy at an event in Whangarei.
"We are at a tipping point and the time has come for us take back our rights as tangata whenua" says Mariameno Kapa-Kingi.
"Our babies make up 70% of children in state care and are effectively funded to stay with people to whom they have no whakapapa connection - mokopuna MÄori do not belong in generic state care, they belong within whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi" says the Taitokerau candidate.
"The latest global pandemic has created an opportunity for us to reset our compass for ‘True North’ and build our own kaupapa MÄori system for MÄori, by MÄori, as MÄori" says Kapa-Kingi.
The MÄori Party will:
1. Establish an independent ‘Mokopuna MÄori Entity’ which will be responsible for the care of all mokopuna MÄori in Aotearoa.
2. Allocate $600 million of public funding into this independent entity, which is a service that will be provided by MÄori, for MÄori, to MÄori.
3. This independent entity will also establish a partnership network across MÄori organisations, hapÅ«, and iwi, to ensure mokopuna MÄori remain connected to their whakapapa.
Ultimately, through this entity, the allocated funding, and the partnership network, we will rightfully reclaim our tino rangatiratanga as protected under Article 2 of Te Tiriti in respect of the greatest taonga of all - our mokopuna.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice