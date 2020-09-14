Join the one in a million reo Maori moment - Nanaia Mahuta

Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 09:58

New Zealanders across the country are set to mark history as part of the MÄori Language Week commemorations led by Te Taura Whiri i te reo MÄori this year.

MÄori Development Minister, Nanaia Mahuta says the initiative will mark history for all the right reasons including making te reo MÄori more accessible for all New Zealanders.

"With large gatherings like language parades suspended due to COVID-19, having an alternative virtual celebration of te reo MÄori is an exciting new way to be involved and mark the occasion.

"Regardless of where you are on the learning spectrum, this is one of the many initiatives that every New Zealander can participate in using the language and being more confident and comfortable with te reo MÄori in your own environment."

Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori, the MÄori Language Moment will be held at 12pm today: marking the moment the MÄori Language Petition was presented to parliament in 1972.

International Zoom experts have been brought on to support the development of Zui across the motu to support the Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori, the MÄori Language moment.

"With an estimated 200,000 people already signed up, and more joining every day, it’s a signal that attitudes towards te reo MÄori are changing," says Minister Mahuta.

"This Government is committed to recognising tikanga, mÄtauranga and te reo MÄori as part of New Zealand’s national identity - it is what makes us unique. Making New Zealand history compulsory in schools, support for Te PÅ«take o te Riri and initiatives like this demonstrates this commitment to strengthening as a country.

"At the end of the day though it will require all New Zealanders to work together to be able to maintain the momentum for te reo MÄori so that we keep the legacy for future generations of New Zealanders to come," says Minister Mahuta.