Join the one in a million reo Maori moment - Nanaia Mahuta

Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 10:31

New Zealanders across the country are set to mark history as part of the MÄori Language Week commemorations led by Te Taura Whiri i te reo MÄori this year.

MÄori Development Minister, Nanaia Mahuta says the initiative will mark history for all the right reasons including making te reo MÄori more accessible for all New Zealanders.

"With large gatherings like language parades suspended due to COVID-19, having an alternative virtual celebration of te reo MÄori is an exciting new way to be involved and mark the occasion.

"Regardless of where you are on the learning spectrum, this is one of the many initiatives that every New Zealander can participate in using the language and being more confident and comfortable with te reo MÄori in your own environment."

Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori, the MÄori Language Moment will be held at 12pm today: marking the moment the MÄori Language Petition was presented to parliament in 1972.

International Zoom experts have been brought on to support the development of Zui across the motu to support the Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori, the MÄori Language moment.

"With an estimated 200,000 people already signed up, and more joining every day, it’s a signal that attitudes towards te reo MÄori are changing," says Minister Mahuta.

"This Government is committed to recognising tikanga, mÄtauranga and te reo MÄori as part of New Zealand’s national identity - it is what makes us unique. Making New Zealand history compulsory in schools, support for Te PÅ«take o te Riri and initiatives like this demonstrates this commitment to strengthening as a country.

"At the end of the day though it will require all New Zealanders to work together to be able to maintain the momentum for te reo MÄori so that we keep the legacy for future generations of New Zealanders to come," says Minister Mahuta.

Editor’s Note:

Maihi Karauna the Government’s strategy has a broad goal of achieving 1 million speakers by 2040. Essential to this is growing a critical mass of New Zealanders with basic te reo skills with the confidence to use te reo MÄori.

For additional information visit: reomaori.co.nz

Whakapiri mai ki te wÄ reo MÄori kotahi i te miriona

Kua takatÅ« a Aotearoa whÄnui puta noa i ngÄ motu kia ekea te pae tawhiti i roto i ngÄ tÅ«Ähuatanga whakanui i Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori he mahi tÄtaki i tÄnei tau i Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori.

E kÄ« ana Te Minita Whanaketanga MÄori, a Nanaia Mahuta ka noho te tÅ«mahi nei hei tohu i ngÄ tÄhuhu kÅrero o Aotearoa mÅ te hia nei ngÄ take, tae atu ki te whakawhÄnuitanga ake o te whai wÄhitanga mai ki te reo MÄori mÅ ngÄ tÄngata katoa o Aotearoa.

"I runga i te Ähuatanga ki te KOWHEORI-19, me te hikinga o ngÄ tÅ« hui nui pÄnÄ i ngÄ hÄ«koi whakanui i te reo MÄori, he rawe rawa atu kua whai whakanuitanga i te reo MÄori mariko i tua atu, ka mutu pea te pai o tÄnei ara kia whai wÄhi mai ai te tangata ki te whakanui i tÄnei wÄ.

"Ahakoa te taumata o tÅ reo, ko tÄtahi o ngÄ tini mahi tÄnei e Ähei ai te whai wÄhitanga mai o ia tangata, o ia tangata o Aotearoa ki te kÅrerotanga o te reo, kia piki ai te mÄia o te tangata, kia hÄneanea anÅ tÅna noho ki te reo MÄori i tÅna ake taiao."

Ka tÅ« Te WÄ Reo MÄori hei te 12pm 14 Mahuru: e tohu ana te wÄ i whakatakotoria Te Petihana Reo MÄori ki mua ki te aroaro o te karauna ki te paremata i te tau 1972.

Kua karahui mai ngÄ tohunga Zoom nÅ tÄwÄhi hei tautoko i te whanaketanga o ngÄ Zui puta noa i ngÄ motu hei tautoko i Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori.

"I runga i te whakapae kua whakapiri kÄ mai te 200,000 tÄngata, me te tini anÅ e honohono mai ana, he tohu tÄnei kua huri ngÄ waiaro ki te reo MÄori te kÄ« a Minita Mahuta.

"Kua oati kÄ te kupu ngÄkaunui a tÄnei KÄwanatanga kua tuia te tikanga, te mÄtauranga me te reo MÄori ki roto i te tukutuku Ä-motu o Aotearoa - koia tÄrÄ te take kua ahurei tÄtou. MÄ te whakapÅ«mau i te noho o te tÄhuhu kÅrero o Aotearoa ki roto i ngÄ kura, te tautoko i Te PÅ«take o te Riri, me ngÄ tÅ«Ähuatanga pÄnei nÄ, he mea whakaatu i taua ngÄkaunui ki te whakapakaritanga kotahitanga o tÄnei whenua.

"Ka mutu, mÄ te mahi ngÄtahi o ngÄ tÄngata katoa o Aotearoa ki te hÄpai tonu i te hiringa o te reo MÄori ka noho tonu mai hei taonga tuku iho mÄ ngÄ whakatipuranga o Aotearoa hei ngÄ tau e tÅ« mai nei," e kÄ« nei a Minita Mahuta.

NgÄ Taipitopito a te Etita:

He whÄinga whÄnui tÄ te rautaki a Te KÄwanatanga, Te Maihi Karauna, o te kotahi miriona kaikÅrero hei te tau 2040. Ka mutu, he mea nui te whakapikinga o te tangata kÅrero MÄori, ahakoa iti te reo, he mÄia tonu ki te whakamahi i te reo MÄori.

MÅ Ätahi atu kÅrero me haere ki: reomaori.co.nz