Join the one in a million reo Maori moment - Nanaia Mahuta

New Zealanders across the country are set to mark history as part of the MÄori Language Week commemorations led by Te Taura Whiri i te reo MÄori this year.
MÄori Development Minister, Nanaia Mahuta says the initiative will mark history for all the right reasons including making te reo MÄori more accessible for all New Zealanders.
"With large gatherings like language parades suspended due to COVID-19, having an alternative virtual celebration of te reo MÄori is an exciting new way to be involved and mark the occasion.
"Regardless of where you are on the learning spectrum, this is one of the many initiatives that every New Zealander can participate in using the language and being more confident and comfortable with te reo MÄori in your own environment."
Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori, the MÄori Language Moment will be held at 12pm today: marking the moment the MÄori Language Petition was presented to parliament in 1972.
International Zoom experts have been brought on to support the development of Zui across the motu to support the Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori, the MÄori Language moment.
"With an estimated 200,000 people already signed up, and more joining every day, it’s a signal that attitudes towards te reo MÄori are changing," says Minister Mahuta.
"This Government is committed to recognising tikanga, mÄtauranga and te reo MÄori as part of New Zealand’s national identity - it is what makes us unique. Making New Zealand history compulsory in schools, support for Te PÅ«take o te Riri and initiatives like this demonstrates this commitment to strengthening as a country.
"At the end of the day though it will require all New Zealanders to work together to be able to maintain the momentum for te reo MÄori so that we keep the legacy for future generations of New Zealanders to come," says Minister Mahuta.
Editor’s Note:
Maihi Karauna the Government’s strategy has a broad goal of achieving 1 million speakers by 2040. Essential to this is growing a critical mass of New Zealanders with basic te reo skills with the confidence to use te reo MÄori.
For additional information visit: reomaori.co.nz
Whakapiri mai ki te wÄ reo MÄori kotahi i te miriona
Kua takatÅ« a Aotearoa whÄnui puta noa i ngÄ motu kia ekea te pae tawhiti i roto i ngÄ tÅ«Ähuatanga whakanui i Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori he mahi tÄtaki i tÄnei tau i Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori.
E kÄ« ana Te Minita Whanaketanga MÄori, a Nanaia Mahuta ka noho te tÅ«mahi nei hei tohu i ngÄ tÄhuhu kÅrero o Aotearoa mÅ te hia nei ngÄ take, tae atu ki te whakawhÄnuitanga ake o te whai wÄhitanga mai ki te reo MÄori mÅ ngÄ tÄngata katoa o Aotearoa.
"I runga i te Ähuatanga ki te KOWHEORI-19, me te hikinga o ngÄ tÅ« hui nui pÄnÄ i ngÄ hÄ«koi whakanui i te reo MÄori, he rawe rawa atu kua whai whakanuitanga i te reo MÄori mariko i tua atu, ka mutu pea te pai o tÄnei ara kia whai wÄhi mai ai te tangata ki te whakanui i tÄnei wÄ.
"Ahakoa te taumata o tÅ reo, ko tÄtahi o ngÄ tini mahi tÄnei e Ähei ai te whai wÄhitanga mai o ia tangata, o ia tangata o Aotearoa ki te kÅrerotanga o te reo, kia piki ai te mÄia o te tangata, kia hÄneanea anÅ tÅna noho ki te reo MÄori i tÅna ake taiao."
Ka tÅ« Te WÄ Reo MÄori hei te 12pm 14 Mahuru: e tohu ana te wÄ i whakatakotoria Te Petihana Reo MÄori ki mua ki te aroaro o te karauna ki te paremata i te tau 1972.
Kua karahui mai ngÄ tohunga Zoom nÅ tÄwÄhi hei tautoko i te whanaketanga o ngÄ Zui puta noa i ngÄ motu hei tautoko i Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori.
"I runga i te whakapae kua whakapiri kÄ mai te 200,000 tÄngata, me te tini anÅ e honohono mai ana, he tohu tÄnei kua huri ngÄ waiaro ki te reo MÄori te kÄ« a Minita Mahuta.
"Kua oati kÄ te kupu ngÄkaunui a tÄnei KÄwanatanga kua tuia te tikanga, te mÄtauranga me te reo MÄori ki roto i te tukutuku Ä-motu o Aotearoa - koia tÄrÄ te take kua ahurei tÄtou. MÄ te whakapÅ«mau i te noho o te tÄhuhu kÅrero o Aotearoa ki roto i ngÄ kura, te tautoko i Te PÅ«take o te Riri, me ngÄ tÅ«Ähuatanga pÄnei nÄ, he mea whakaatu i taua ngÄkaunui ki te whakapakaritanga kotahitanga o tÄnei whenua.
"Ka mutu, mÄ te mahi ngÄtahi o ngÄ tÄngata katoa o Aotearoa ki te hÄpai tonu i te hiringa o te reo MÄori ka noho tonu mai hei taonga tuku iho mÄ ngÄ whakatipuranga o Aotearoa hei ngÄ tau e tÅ« mai nei," e kÄ« nei a Minita Mahuta.
NgÄ Taipitopito a te Etita:
He whÄinga whÄnui tÄ te rautaki a Te KÄwanatanga, Te Maihi Karauna, o te kotahi miriona kaikÅrero hei te tau 2040. Ka mutu, he mea nui te whakapikinga o te tangata kÅrero MÄori, ahakoa iti te reo, he mÄia tonu ki te whakamahi i te reo MÄori.
MÅ Ätahi atu kÅrero me haere ki: reomaori.co.nz
