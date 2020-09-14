Maori Party announce Te Reo Maori policy

Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 11:00

In time for Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori, MÄori Party Candidate for Waiariki, Rawiri Waititi has today announced the party’s policy for Te Reo MÄori.

Among a comprehensive list of undertakings, the policy sets out to ensure New Zealand’s name is changed to Aotearoa and that all PÄkeha place names, cities and towns will be replaced with their original ingoa MÄori by 2026.

Waititi says "its a bold move towards making Te Reo MÄori a language for all of Aotearoa. It elevates Te Reo MÄori to its rightful place, in a system that has long undervalued its significance."

"It is unacceptable that only 20% of our people can speak their own language and that only 3% of the country can speak its official language. We need to be doing more at a systemic level to protect and promote the reo of Aotearoa" said Rawiri Waititi.

The MÄori Party aims to establish a MÄori Standards Authority; which will have legislative power to audit all public service departments against cultural competency standards.

"The MÄori Standards Authority will ensure that the mana of Te Reo MÄori me Åna Tikanga is upheld across all state sectors. It ensures these public departments are accountable and that they engage in Te Reo MÄori me Åna Tikanga in a meaningful way that is enduring rather than the tokenistic approach we see all too often" said Waititi.

The policy also guarantees that Te Reo MÄori and MÄori History will be made core curriculum subjects up to Year 10 at Secondary Schools and require all Primary Schools to incorporate Te Reo MÄori into 25% of their curriculum by 2026 and 50% by 2030.

Waititi says "our people, our country are still feeling the impacts of our language being beaten out of us in our education system and it was successful. We intend to start back there in a much more inclusive and less cruel way. Our education system must learn to respect and embrace Te Reo MÄori as the indigenous language of this country. It all starts there."

The Party will also be requiring for all state funded media broadcasters to have a basic fluency of Te Reo MÄori if they wish to continue working in the industry .

"Wakatanay (WhakatÄne) and Wongarey (WhangÄrei) are no longer acceptable over the media air waves. We expect better".

"These changes are an incredibly important step in Aotearoa’s recognition of Te Ao MÄori as the indigenous peoples of this land and of Te Reo MÄori being the offical language of this country".

The MÄori Party will:

Change New Zealand’s name to Aotearoa by 2026.

Replace all PÄkeha place names, cities and towns to their orignal MÄori ingoa by 2026.

Invest $50m into the establishment of a MÄori Standards Authority; an independent statutory entity whose role will be to audit all public service departments against cultural competency standards, including the monitoring and auditing of lanugae plans.

Establish Te Marama o te Reo MÄori.

Double Te MÄtÄwai funding ($28m).

Remunerate Primary and Secondary schools and kaiako based on their competency of Te Reo MÄori.

Ensure that Te Reo MÄori and MÄori History are core cirriculum subjects up to Year-10 at Secondary Schools.

Invest $40M for early childhood to secondary school kaiako to develop their reo.

Require all primary schools to incorpoate Te Reo MÄori into 25% of their curriculum by 2026 and 50% by 2030.

Invest $20m into the development of Te Reo MÄori resources.

Require all state funded broadcasters (workforce) across all mediums to have a basic fluency level of Te Reo MÄori.