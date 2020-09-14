Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 13:01

More than 1000 teachers, support staff and school leaders have graduated from a programme designed to grow their capability to use te reo MÄori in their teaching practice, as part of the Government’s plan to integrate te reo MÄori into education, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.

Being trialled in four regions Te Taiuru (Whanganui-Taranaki), Te Tonga (Bulls to Wellington), Waikato-Tainui (Waikato) and NgÄi Tahu (Te Waipounamu) Te Ahu o te Reo MÄori has seen 1033 graduates learning everyday te reo MÄori in the past year.

"The more teachers and leaders using te reo MÄori correctly every day, the better," Kelvin Davis said.

"We know that MÄori learners do better at school when there are strong relationships between home and school and their education reflects their identity, language and culture.

"It’s fantastic to hear that our education workforce are now embedding what they’ve learned through Te Ahu o te Reo MÄori into their teaching practices and communities," Kelvin Davis said.

Kelvin Davis said he was impressed by teachers, support staff and school leaders’ efforts to overcome challenges like COVID-19 to ensure the programme’s success.

The nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced a rethink in the way Te Ahu o te Reo MÄori was delivered, with programme providers shifting their delivery online.

Budget 2020 has seen additional support for the programme with $108.4 million set aside to expand delivery of Te Ahu o te Reo MÄori nationwide, over the next four years.

"This will strengthen the capability and confidence of up to 40,000 of our education workforce to successfully integrate te reo MÄori into all students’ learning," Kelvin Davis said.

"I’m excited there’s now a growing workforce able to use te reo MÄori, and also create and nurture opportunities for all staff and Äkonga to normalise its everyday use in learning environments.

"Initiatives like Te Ahu o te Reo Maori, along with the $230 million increased support for KÅhanga Reo in the last two Budgets, reinforce this Government’s commitment to revitalising te Reo MÄori," Kelvin Davis said.

During Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori, Kelvin Davis encourages all New Zealanders with an enthusiasm and passion for te reo to register and join the Virtual ‘MÄori Language Moment’ at 12pm on Monday 14 September 2020.

This year the aim is to mobilise a million people to speak, sing and celebrate te reo at the same time.

"So wherever you are at 12pm today, grab your whÄnau, mum, dad, aunty, koro, work colleagues and friends to do something together to share and support a strong, healthy and thriving MÄori language," Kelvin Davis said.