Supporting a thriving wananga sector to benefit Maori learners - Davis

As part of the Government’s focus on building closer partnerships with MÄori and enhancing the quality of, and access to, MÄori medium education, a payment of $8 million will be made to Te WÄnanga o Raukawa in partial recognition of its Waitangi Tribunal claim (WAI 2698), Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.
Kelvin Davis said the Crown would provide the funding over the next three years as additional support for Te WÄnanga o Raukawa to deliver educational outcomes for MÄori while work continued to develop a more sustainable funding solution for the wÄnanga.
"The education system has not always served MÄori well, but this Government is determined to deliver an environment that treasures and champions MÄori culture, values and voices. Working with Te WÄnanga o Raukawa to tackle its concerns, as detailed in the WAI 2698 claim, will help deliver a better system for the benefit of MÄori learners," Kelvin Davis said.
"The Government is taking a collaborative and future-focused approach to resolving contemporary Tribunal claims. We have committed to working with Raukawa on a new funding solution that better recognises the unique role it plays in the revitalisation and growth of mÄtauranga MÄori and te reo MÄori within New Zealand’s education system.
"This is a new approach that has wider implications for the broader wÄnanga sector, and as such it is going to take time to get right.
"The $8 million in new funding announced today reflects the importance this Government places on the wÄnanga sector in general and the ability of Te WÄnanga o Raukawa to continue delivering on its mission for MÄori learners, while also meeting its commitment to work with the Crown on a long-term solution," Kelvin Davis said.
The Crown has agreed that a further one-off contribution of $300,000 will be made toward costs Te WÄnanga o Raukawa has incurred in working with the Crown to resolve its claim.
Prompted by the issues raised in WAI 2698, the Crown has also begun a strategic dialogue with all three wÄnanga to discuss reforming the Crown’s relationship with the sector and the role of wÄnanga within the wider tertiary system.
