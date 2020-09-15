Supporting a thriving wananga sector to benefit Maori learners - Davis

Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 - 12:38

As part of the Government’s focus on building closer partnerships with MÄori and enhancing the quality of, and access to, MÄori medium education, a payment of $8 million will be made to Te WÄnanga o Raukawa in partial recognition of its Waitangi Tribunal claim (WAI 2698), Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.

Kelvin Davis said the Crown would provide the funding over the next three years as additional support for Te WÄnanga o Raukawa to deliver educational outcomes for MÄori while work continued to develop a more sustainable funding solution for the wÄnanga.

"The education system has not always served MÄori well, but this Government is determined to deliver an environment that treasures and champions MÄori culture, values and voices. Working with Te WÄnanga o Raukawa to tackle its concerns, as detailed in the WAI 2698 claim, will help deliver a better system for the benefit of MÄori learners," Kelvin Davis said.

"The Government is taking a collaborative and future-focused approach to resolving contemporary Tribunal claims. We have committed to working with Raukawa on a new funding solution that better recognises the unique role it plays in the revitalisation and growth of mÄtauranga MÄori and te reo MÄori within New Zealand’s education system.

"This is a new approach that has wider implications for the broader wÄnanga sector, and as such it is going to take time to get right.

"The $8 million in new funding announced today reflects the importance this Government places on the wÄnanga sector in general and the ability of Te WÄnanga o Raukawa to continue delivering on its mission for MÄori learners, while also meeting its commitment to work with the Crown on a long-term solution," Kelvin Davis said.

The Crown has agreed that a further one-off contribution of $300,000 will be made toward costs Te WÄnanga o Raukawa has incurred in working with the Crown to resolve its claim.

Prompted by the issues raised in WAI 2698, the Crown has also begun a strategic dialogue with all three wÄnanga to discuss reforming the Crown’s relationship with the sector and the role of wÄnanga within the wider tertiary system.