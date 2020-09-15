Approval given to Commercial Film and Video Production Proposal - Williams

Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 - 14:01

A Proposal to provide for the development and operation of commercial film and video production facilities in areas of Christchurch has been given the go ahead.

Hon Poto Williams, Associate Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration, has approved the Proposal, which was prepared and submitted by Regenerate Christchurch.

Minister Williams says the Proposal had identified the film industry as an immediate regeneration opportunity and potential growth area for Christchurch.

"Permanent commercial film and video production facilities have not been specifically provided for in the Christchurch District Plan to date. Approving the Proposal will change that and remove what has been considered a barrier for development in this industry."

While resource consents are still likely to be required for aspects of commercial film and video production activities, the amendments are intended to provide a clearer, more certain, and more enabling regulatory environment. This will help to encourage the establishment of commercial film and video production facilities in Christchurch.

Ms Williams says 98% of the 156 written comments received on the Proposal were in favour and all written comments were taken into account in making her decision.

"I would like to thank everyone for their time and effort in providing feedback on the Proposal. I would also like to acknowledge the role of Regenerate Christchurch in preparing the Proposal while it was also preparing for its own disestablishment."

The Proposal uses section 71 of the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act 2016 to make the amendments to the Canterbury Regional Policy Statement and Christchurch District Plan to enable the establishment of commercial film or video production facilities in seven commercial, industrial and rural zones in Christchurch considered appropriate for this kind of development.

Ms Williams notes this is the last section 71 proposal that can be considered - an important milestone in the transition to local leadership of regeneration. The Greater Christchurch Regeneration Amendment Act 2020 was passed in late June, repealing certain provisions and therefore removing the Minister’s section 71 powers. As the Minister received this Proposal on 18 June 2020, prior to the enactment of the Amendment Act, this process has continued as if section 71 had not been repealed.