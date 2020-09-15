Top 10 Government spending blowouts - Seymour

Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 - 16:03

"With $180 billion in debt and all other political parties in a race to see who can spend the most on election bribes, it’s time to remember the Top 10 spending blowouts from this Government," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Our country is facing one of the largest economic disasters we’ve ever experienced. It’s time for prudent spending. We can’t afford to keep spending the way we have been.

"New Zealanders should be asking themselves whether they really want to vote for parties that brought in the following?"

The Provincial Growth Fund: This was a Shane Jones special, designed to be a shameless traveling roadshow of bribes, although it didn’t travel far from Northland. The $3 billion fund spent your money on bureaucrats travelling the country and created very few jobs.

Callaghan Innovation: Originally the brainchild of Steven Joyce but happily carried on by Labour. This is bureaucratic money-go-round and another example of politicians thinking they know what’s best for business.

Film subsidies: These are loved by blue and red Governments. Why should the film industry get a free pass? ACT believes Government should focus on having the best possible tax and regulatory systems to attract business from all sectors.

Racing subsidies: ACT is champing at the bit to make sure industries don’t get special treatment just because they have a relationship with a politician.

A Billion Trees: A pie in the sky plan that never stood a chance. Shane Jones just loves spending your money on things that create headlines but don’t actually benefit New Zealand.

The Green Investment Fund: This is just more corporate welfare, delivered in a shade of green. The fund is designed to pick winners that can’t attract capital on the open market. It’s greenwashing.

Green School: Sure, it’s part of the PGF but it deserves a special mention. James Shaw, although ideologically opposed to private schools, spent almost $12 million on a private school. Wasteful spending and hypocrisy don’t get worse than this.

Fees Free: Another Labour bribe aimed at tertiary students that hasn’t delivered results. It hasn’t increased access to education and has primarily benefitted those who don’t need assistance.

Bungee Jumping: Again, picking winners. The Prime Minister gave $10 million to get her photo taken with a multi-millionaire bungee jump operator.

The Parliament Slide: Half a million dollars of taxpayers’ money should never have been spent on playground equipment, especially not on a slide this lame. Trevor Mallard has a lot to be embarrassed about from his time at Parliament, but this has got to be near the top of the list.

"ACT has a plan to stop the spending splurge. We have a fully costed roadmap for economic recovery, which keeps the debt low, cuts taxes, and gets the country back to surplus, while keeping Kiwis in work.

"ACT is the only party that will hold the others to account. We’ll make sure New Zealand is ready for the next rainy day and that future generations don’t face a mountain of debt."