Fake news by Stuff targets Napier candidate Deborah Burnside - New Conservative

Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 - 19:39

New Conservative’s candidate for Napier (and cancer survivor), Deborah Burnside, has been the target of a fake news article by Stuff, which has made false allegations regarding her association with the Cancer Society, and specifically her role as an Ambassador.

Ms Burnside has been a Cancer Society Ambassador for the Hawkes Bay Cancer Society since February at their request, and in that role was to participate in their events and fundraise for the charity in a voluntary capacity.

"We are proud of Deborah Burnside and delighted that she is representing New Conservative in Napier. She has our full support and we know she is strongly positioned to refute these false allegations to whatever extent she decides," said Simon Gutschlag, New Conservative Board chair.

By 9pm on Friday, Stuff had pulled the story, but not the offending link that is incredibly damaging to Deborah and New Conservative 4 weeks out from the Election.

Fake news has been a problematic issue leading into this election. It is sadly indicative of mainstream media demise that a news outlet purporting to publish only reliable stories has shown their own leanings towards being 'fake news'. Deborah has our strong support in refuting these false allegations