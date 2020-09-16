PGF funding for Jobs for Nature programme - Jones

Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 - 14:05

The Provincial Growth Fund will provide $11.88 million to fund fencing and waterway projects nationwide that will improve the environment and create jobs in their communities, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones has announced.

"These projects will create more than 100 jobs nationwide with work starting within the next couple of months. This will get much-needed money circulating in our regions and provide work for people displaced from their jobs by the economic impact of COVID-19.

"Hectares of planting and kilometres of fencing will be completed through these projects across five regions. These projects and other fencing and waterway projects already announced will reap environmental benefits for years to come and contribute to the maintenance of local assets," Shane Jones said.

Funding is being provided to projects in Tairawhiti, West Coast, Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Otago. Work is underway on funding applications for further projects through the country.

"The funding is encouraging more farmers, landowners and iwi to improve the quality of their waterways by fencing it off from stock and creating biodiversity through planting. Many landowners want to protect their waterways but find the costs prohibitive.

Regional councils provide some support for these types of projects which the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) can augment.

The funding covers the cost of materials and labour, water reticulation, project management and training.

This PGF funding is part of the Government’s Jobs for Nature programme announced earlier this year which is supporting economic recovery through jobs, enduring environmental benefits and supporting implementation of regulatory change.