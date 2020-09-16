Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

NZEI Te Riu Roa welcomes wero in Maori Party education policy

HomePolitics
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 - 18:15

NZEI Te Riu Roa is welcoming the wero set out in the MÄori Party’s newly-released education policy.

NZEI Te Riu Roa Matua Takawaenga, Laures Park, says the union backs more support and resourcing for kaupapa MÄori education, MÄori approaches in mainstream education, and the teaching of Te Reo MÄori.

"It’s clear that we need to turn things on their head if we are to fix the institutionally racist system that currently underserves mokopuna MÄori. The policy ideas that the MÄori Party has set out appear to go some way to addressing the issues, and present a clear wero to the status quo."

"We’ve been advocating for an approach called MÅku te Ao, which is about putting MÄori tamariki, whÄnau and whakaaro first."

"It’s important we see ambitious ideas from political parties about how we advance both MÄori approaches to education and the teaching of Te Reo MÄori, particularly in Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori," she says.

Ms Park says she’s also pleased to see a commitment to fair pay for KÅhanga Reo kaimahi.

"One of our campaigns, Te Ake Rautangi, is all about fair pay for KÅhanga Reo kaimahi, so we’re pleased to see a commitment from the MÄori Party to equitable pay and recognition of indigenous qualifications."

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.