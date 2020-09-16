NZEI Te Riu Roa welcomes wero in Maori Party education policy

|
NZEI Te Riu Roa is welcoming the wero set out in the MÄori Party’s newly-released education policy.
NZEI Te Riu Roa Matua Takawaenga, Laures Park, says the union backs more support and resourcing for kaupapa MÄori education, MÄori approaches in mainstream education, and the teaching of Te Reo MÄori.
"It’s clear that we need to turn things on their head if we are to fix the institutionally racist system that currently underserves mokopuna MÄori. The policy ideas that the MÄori Party has set out appear to go some way to addressing the issues, and present a clear wero to the status quo."
"We’ve been advocating for an approach called MÅku te Ao, which is about putting MÄori tamariki, whÄnau and whakaaro first."
"It’s important we see ambitious ideas from political parties about how we advance both MÄori approaches to education and the teaching of Te Reo MÄori, particularly in Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori," she says.
Ms Park says she’s also pleased to see a commitment to fair pay for KÅhanga Reo kaimahi.
"One of our campaigns, Te Ake Rautangi, is all about fair pay for KÅhanga Reo kaimahi, so we’re pleased to see a commitment from the MÄori Party to equitable pay and recognition of indigenous qualifications."
