NZEI Te Riu Roa welcomes wero in Maori Party education policy

Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 - 18:15

NZEI Te Riu Roa is welcoming the wero set out in the MÄori Party’s newly-released education policy.

NZEI Te Riu Roa Matua Takawaenga, Laures Park, says the union backs more support and resourcing for kaupapa MÄori education, MÄori approaches in mainstream education, and the teaching of Te Reo MÄori.

"It’s clear that we need to turn things on their head if we are to fix the institutionally racist system that currently underserves mokopuna MÄori. The policy ideas that the MÄori Party has set out appear to go some way to addressing the issues, and present a clear wero to the status quo."

"We’ve been advocating for an approach called MÅku te Ao, which is about putting MÄori tamariki, whÄnau and whakaaro first."

"It’s important we see ambitious ideas from political parties about how we advance both MÄori approaches to education and the teaching of Te Reo MÄori, particularly in Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori," she says.

Ms Park says she’s also pleased to see a commitment to fair pay for KÅhanga Reo kaimahi.

"One of our campaigns, Te Ake Rautangi, is all about fair pay for KÅhanga Reo kaimahi, so we’re pleased to see a commitment from the MÄori Party to equitable pay and recognition of indigenous qualifications."