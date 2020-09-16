PGF funding for Jobs for Nature programme - Jones

|
The Provincial Growth Fund will provide $11.88 million to fund fencing and waterway projects nationwide that will improve the environment and create jobs in their communities, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones has announced.
"These projects will create more than 100 jobs nationwide with work starting within the next couple of months. This will get much-needed money circulating in our regions and provide work for people displaced from their jobs by the economic impact of COVID-19.
"Hectares of planting and kilometres of fencing will be completed through these projects across five regions. These projects and other fencing and waterway projects already announced will reap environmental benefits for years to come and contribute to the maintenance of local assets," Shane Jones said.
Funding is being provided to projects in Tairawhiti, West Coast, Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Otago. Work is underway on funding applications for further projects through the country.
"The funding is encouraging more farmers, landowners and iwi to improve the quality of their waterways by fencing it off from stock and creating biodiversity through planting. Many landowners want to protect their waterways but find the costs prohibitive.
Regional councils provide some support for these types of projects which the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) can augment.
The funding covers the cost of materials and labour, water reticulation, project management and training.
This PGF funding is part of the Government’s Jobs for Nature programme announced earlier this year which is supporting economic recovery through jobs, enduring environmental benefits and supporting implementation of regulatory change.
The projects being funded are:
Project / Recipient / Amount / Region / Project description / Jobs
Protection of Waterways and Improved Environment Footprint
Ngati Awa Group Holdings Ltd
$3.4 million
Bay of Plenty
Work consists of 18ha of planting and 72km of new fencing and repairs to existing fencing.
30
Ko Waipa Te Awa - Restoration Project
Tiroa E Trust
$915,000
Waikato
Fencing 30km of riparian margins and planting up to 40ha of retired land on sheep and beef farms.
17
Pukeahu Farm Fencing and Riparian Management
Pukeahu Farm limited
$84,500
Waikato
Pukeahu Farm provides a public walkway across private land to access Maungatautari. The work is to fence and plant a stream margin visible from the walkway. It includes 3km of fencing and 5ha of planting.
4
Halo Project - Source of the Sea
Landscapes Connections Trust (LCT)
$600,000
Otago
The project focuses on 34km of fencing within Waikouaiti River catchment to exclude stock from the water.
4
Puhake Taku Kapu Taku Puhake Wai
The Proprietors of Pahiitaua Incorporated
$1.37 million
TairÄwhiti
This project will fence 40km of riparian areas along streams, wetlands, puna and remnant strands of indigenous native bush in the greater Makatote stream catchment, including the Kopuaroa and Waikohu (upstream) tributaries. Native plant seedlings will be sourced from neighbouring forests. Pest and weed management will complete the broader restoration programme of works.
8
Our nature, our people, our future - Pariwhero A4B
Pariwhero Incorporated Society
$130,000
TairÄwhiti
The project contributes to the health of the Awatere River catchment area including the Kaipo tributary. It will protect and enhance 28ha of indigenous biodiversity and cultural heritage from future development and erosion. The project consists of 2.7km of fencing and 2ha of planting.
5
Waiapu (Ko te whenua te waiu mo nga uri whakatipu
Te Wiwi NÄti Trust
$2.5 million
TairÄwhiti
Te Wiwi NÄti Trust is an umbrella organisation representing marae in Waiapu Valley. The project will build 53km of fencing and plant 105ha. Jobs will redeploy forestry workers affected by COVID-19.
24
Whakamana te mauri o Whareongaonga
Whareongaonga 5 Blocks Trust
$685,600
TairÄwhiti
This project is for fencing and tracking of a coastal riparian area between SH2 and the Pacific Ocean in Gisborne. It will fence 15km of riparian areas that have been retired and planted with natives.
9
Mawhera Arahura Catchment Project
The Proprietors of Mawhera Incorporation
$2.8 million
West Coast
Mawhera Inc has an inter-generational project to protect and restore the indigenous riparian, wetland and forest habitat and biodiversity of Arahura River. Work consists of 30km fencing and 330,000 plants.
7
