Seymour calls on Bishops to respect Ninth Commandment

ACT Leader David Seymour says he respects the choice of Catholic Bishops who don’t like the End of Life Choice Act, they just have to respect the choices of others.

"The Bishops also need to follow the ninth commandment and stop bearing false witness against their neighbours.

"The Bishops state that the End of Life Choice Act ‘reflect[s] negative attitudes towards the elderly and disabled that run deep in society.’ They must know that the Act explicitly forbids anyone being eligible to choose Assisted dying because of old age or disability.

"They need to understand the End of Life Choice Act is about choice. It is about dignity and respect.

"They may have a philosophical view that life belongs to God, and they have a right to their belief. They don’t have the right to force it on others.

"If the Bishops want their freedoms respected, they need to engage in honest debate that respects others have difference choices from theirs."