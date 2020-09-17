Politicians debate jobs and skills - BusinessNZ

Thursday, 17 September, 2020 - 11:57

You are invited to cover a panel discussion between political parties on a key issue for business: Jobs and Skills

Party spokespersons answer questions about their approach to managing employment, education, training and immigration in the context of the Covid pandemic.

POLITICIANS ANSWER BUSINESS QUESTIONS ABOUT JOBS AND SKILLS

Hon Chris Hipkins (L), Hon Tim MacIndoe (N), Fletcher Tabuteau (NZF), Chloe Swarbrick (G) and Brooke van Velden (ACT) will answer questions from a business audience, including:

- How will you respond to high unemployment forecast for 2021?

- How will you ensure the education system produces more skills needed by business?

- What parts of the Reform of Vocational Education will you keep, and what will you get rid of?

- Will you retain the ‘Fees Free for first year’ policy?

- What should future immigration policy look like?

- What’s the priority for resuming entry of international students?

WHEN: The panel discussion will be livestreamed 10.00-11.00am Friday 18 September.

REGISTER: Media wishing to cover this event, please register to receive the livestream: email Kathryn Asare kasare@businessnz.org.nz

‘Jobs and Skills’ is part of a series of business panel discussions hosted by the Deloitte and Chapman Tripp BusinessNZ Election Conference