NZ Outdoors Party are pleased to announce their candidate list for the 2020 election

Thursday, 17 September, 2020 - 11:49

The party has confirmed a total of 28 Candidates standing in seats all over New Zealand including three of the Maori Seats.

"We are thrilled with the strong loyal team that has come forward and look forward to them engaging positively in the interests of the country. " said Alan Simmons, President and co Leader.

"The party has a strong sense of responsibility to the people and environment with extensive policies covering education, agriculture and the environment and is looking forward to promoting those policies to the people during the next month."

Alan went on to say " That it had been extremely hard to get their message out because of covid restrictions cancelling many of the meet the candidate meetings all over NZ which small parties had relied on to inform the public. The playing field was definitely muddied by Covid restrictions"

The full list is attached for your information.